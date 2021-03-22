Toyin Abraham writes tribute to veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham took to Instagram to pen down a tribute to veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor.

According to the mother of one, Mama Gee is a wonderful mother and she is grateful for honouring her invite to feature in her movie.

Sharing photos she took with the 62-year-old, Toyin wrote;

“Thanks a lot Mother for coming @patienceozokwo you are a wonderful mother ma’am… It’s about to be a movie”

Reacting to the post, Patience Ozokwor wrote: Thanks for having me

Recall that there are reports that Toyin Abraham is always copying and trying to be like her colleague, Funke Akindele by copying her storylines and also trying to imitate her in her movies.

According to an Instagram user identified as @Tosinsilverdam, “Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele are not friends, even though Toyin tries so hard to famz her”.