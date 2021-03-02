Toyin Lawani shows off new hair, says wig cost 4 million (Video)

Recall that theinfong reported that Nigerian businesswoman and Celebrity Stylist Designer, Toyin Lawani celebrated her 39th birthday on Monday.

See also: Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani celebrates 39th Birthday with hot pictures

Well, Toyin Lawani has taken to her social media timeline to brag about her wig.

According to the mother of two, the person who inspired her to do the hair is American rapper Cardi B. Toyin Lawani shared a video of her stylist fixing about 6 bundles of human hair on her head as she was getting ready. She disclosed that her wig cost a whopping N4 Million.

Got inspired by Cardi B with the hair. This hair cost 4m. They had to create 7 full heads of hair into this craft. Quality top-notch human hair…she wrote on her page.

Ssd the video below;