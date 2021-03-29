Toyin Lawani under fire over controversial nun outfit

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular stylist, Toyin Lawani has spark controversy online after she posted photos of herself posed in a controversial nun outfit.

The movie, the Prophetess by Toyin Abraham, had a theme for the guests to dress like church workers, Toyin Lawani however, decided to dress like a Nun. Her outfit had high slits that went up to her privates.

Some Christians felt offended by it and expressed their displeasure. According to them, she can’t try this fashion statement using a Hijab.

Toyin Lawani captioned one of the photos:

“Wahala for prophetess who no get Shepherd Mr and Mrs Adebayo stepped out to play for the premier of #theprophetess  #prophetessthemovie”

