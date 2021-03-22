Trump to launch his own social media platform after Facebook and Twitter ban

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Olumide

Former US president, Donald Trump is set to launch his social media platform that will “completely redefine the game,” his top adviser said Sunday.

According to Jason Miller in a statement with Fox News’ “Media Buzz” he revealed that Trump will be back online in two to three months, and will launch a new platform that he claimed would attract tens of millions of users.

”I do think we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media is probably about two or three months here with his own platform.

“This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media,” Miller said.

He added; “It’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does, but it will be his own platform”.

Recall that Donald Trump was banned on major social media platforms which included Twitter, Facebook among others.

