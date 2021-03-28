Two months after giving birth, my leg is still swollen, wedding ring doesn’t fit- Adesua Etomi cries out

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi- Wellington has publicly shared her postpartum body without having to paint it all good or showing off hot body goals right after birth.

The new mother took to social media to reveal her lingering body changes weeks after childbirth. According to her, her feet still remain swollen while her wedding ring does not fit her fingers anymore.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote:

Raise your hand if you understand 🤣😭 My nails grew like crazy My feet got swollen like crazy (they’re back to normal now sha. Took 3 weeks after Zaiah arrived) My rings still don’t fit…crazy I’d do it all over again though…It ended in praise

READ ALSO: ‘He used to fall asleep with his hands on my baby bump’ – Actress, Adesua Etomi shares pregnancy experience with Banky W

See the photos she shared below: