TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido doesn’t make money from album sales – Kemi…

‘He used to fall asleep with his hands on my baby…

Two months after giving birth, my leg is still swollen, wedding…

Frank Edoho reacts to calls to replace Ebuka as BBNaija host

Actress, Eniola Badmus expresses desire to participate in BBNaija…

Nigerians react as Lion in Kaduna Zoo dies of hunger

‘What Banky W did to me during my wedding’ – Williams Uchemba…

Vee reacts to calls for removal of Ebuka as BBNaija host

Actress, Iyabo Ojo opens up on her experience as a mum

Two months after giving birth, my leg is still swollen, wedding ring doesn’t fit- Adesua Etomi cries out

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi- Wellington has publicly shared her postpartum body without having to paint it all good or showing off hot body goals right after birth.

The new mother took to social media to reveal her lingering body changes weeks after childbirth. According to her, her feet still remain swollen while her wedding ring does not fit her fingers anymore.

READ ALSO

‘What Banky W did to me during my wedding’ – Williams…

Wike reportedly gifts Burna Boy Land, money to build on it…

Taking to Instagram, she wrote:

Raise your hand if you understand 🤣😭 My nails grew like crazy My feet got swollen like crazy (they’re back to normal now sha. Took 3 weeks after Zaiah arrived) My rings still don’t fit…crazy I’d do it all over again though…It ended in praise

READ ALSO: ‘He used to fall asleep with his hands on my baby bump’ – Actress, Adesua Etomi shares pregnancy experience with Banky W

See the photos she shared below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido doesn’t make money from album sales – Kemi Olunloyo reveals…

‘He used to fall asleep with his hands on my baby bump’ –…

Two months after giving birth, my leg is still swollen, wedding ring…

Frank Edoho reacts to calls to replace Ebuka as BBNaija host

Actress, Eniola Badmus expresses desire to participate in BBNaija 2021 edition

Nigerians react as Lion in Kaduna Zoo dies of hunger

‘What Banky W did to me during my wedding’ – Williams Uchemba speaks

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

‘What Banky W did to me during my wedding’ – Williams Uchemba speaks

Wike reportedly gifts Burna Boy Land, money to build on it (Video)

Two months after giving birth, my leg is still swollen, wedding ring…

Singer, Waje shares lovely photos of her Nicki Minaj look-alike daughter as she…

Davido doesn’t make money from album sales – Kemi Olunloyo reveals…

Nkechi Blessing gushes over her son as she shares adorable pictures of him

Prince William named ‘sexiest bald man’ in the world

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More