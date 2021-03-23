Vee reacts as fan writes to actor Kunle Afolayan to consider her for a movie role

A fan of BBNaija housemate, Vee recently took to social media to write to Nollywood actor and producer, Kunle Afolayan to consider the reality start for a role in a Yoruba movie.
The fan wrote, ”Good evening Sir @kunle Afolayan just in case you’re looking for a young lady who is a great artiste, actress, host, energetic, versatile, can speak yoruba/ British English fluently … please consider
Apart from the Yoruba bit. E ma koba mi 😩😂
— V££ 🔥 (@veeiye) March 22, 2021
Vee was among the finalist in the recent BBNaaija lockdown edition.
As at the time of the report, Kunle Afolayan is yet to respond.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES