Vee reacts as fan writes to actor Kunle Afolayan to consider her for a movie role

Big Brother Naija 2020Social Media drama
By Olumide

A fan of BBNaija housemate, Vee recently took to social media to write to Nollywood actor and producer, Kunle Afolayan to consider the reality start for a role in a Yoruba movie.

The fan wrote, ”Good evening Sir @kunle Afolayan just in case you’re looking for a young lady who is a great artiste, actress, host, energetic, versatile, can speak yoruba/ British English fluently … please consider

@veeiye. She interprets roles perfectly! Thank you sir.”
Vee on seeing the tweet reacted by saying everything is a fact.
She added that ‘Apart from the Yoruba bit. E ma koba mi.’

Vee was among the finalist in the recent BBNaaija lockdown edition.

As at the time of the report, Kunle Afolayan is yet to respond.

