(Video) Loyal fan gifts BBNaija Kiddwaya a big cow for his birthday

Another loyal fan of Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Kiddwaya a big cow for his birthday celebration.

Recall that the reality star celebrated his 28th birthday on 5th March, and some fans threw a surprised birthday party for him and bought him some designer shows.

According to Kidd, one of his fans got him a cow as a birthday gift.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the fan was seen presenting the cow to the billionaire’s son.

Watch the video below;

See how some social media users reacted to this;

@lakesideblackmale: For the last time who are these fans…

@like_ufuoma: Nonsense fans way never chop belle full

@iteegoigbo: Them go buy gift for themselves come talk say na fans, make I go buy Ac