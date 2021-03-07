Watch as Bobrisky sprays money on old woman, vows to make her happy till her last day (Video)

Bobrisky has taken to social media to share a video of how he’s treating the old woman.

In the video shared, Bobrisky was seen spraying money on the old lady who was living in abject poverty with her grandson.

Recall that on Friday, March 5, Bobrisky was touched by the affection the ‘poor’ old lady showed her and promised to change her life completely.

He noted that the old lady will enjoy happiness for the rest of her life because she has met an angel on earth. He captioned the video: