TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Adesua Etomi reacts to allegations that her baby bump was fake

(Photos) 2face, Black face reunite at the burial ceremony of…

David speaks amidst allegations levelled against him

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Chioma enrols for baking…

Adesua Etomi drops photos documenting her pregnancy, childbirth,…

Nigerians drag Davido’s crew for calling Chioma “our wife” with…

Fans react as video of Bolanle Ninalowo prostrating fully to…

Who’s Richer & More Popular Between Burna Boy &…

‘It does not make sense how Chioma is being dragged for…

Watch as singer, Asa shows off her legwork in new video

Entertainment
By Olumide

Talented Nigerian international singer and songwriter Asa has shown some not unpopular part of her as she displayed some amazing leg work in a video she posted on her official Instagram account.

In the cute video that has gone viral and received massive applause, Singer Asa was seen dancing the popular legwork of the Rexxie’s Ko por Ke which featured Mohbad.

The video captivated her fans including celebrities alike who took to the comment section to react.

READ ALSO

Another Wahala Loading – Davido reacts as US singer,…

The moment Bella Shmurda made a grammatical blunder at the…

Watch the video below;

Aṣa was born in Paris to Nigerian parents who were working and studying cinematography in France. Her family returned to live in Nigeria when she was two. Aṣa grew up in Lagos city, in the south-western part of Nigeria, and 18 years later, returned to Paris, where her life as an artist took off.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Adesua Etomi reacts to allegations that her baby bump was fake

(Photos) 2face, Black face reunite at the burial ceremony of Faze’s twin…

David speaks amidst allegations levelled against him

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Chioma enrols for baking classes

Adesua Etomi drops photos documenting her pregnancy, childbirth, and motherhood

Nigerians drag Davido’s crew for calling Chioma “our wife” with claims that they…

Fans react as video of Bolanle Ninalowo prostrating fully to greet Kanayo O…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Watch as singer, Asa shows off her legwork in new video

Elites Surprises Erica With 28 shoes and 30 Designer Clothes

Who’s Richer & More Popular Between Burna Boy & Obafemi Martins?…

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Chioma enrols for baking classes

“If You Cannot Give When You Have N1000, You Will Never Give When You Have…

“Social Media Has Put A Lot Of Pressure On Youths Nowadays” –…

Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson hints at his US presidential bid

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More