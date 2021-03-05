Watch Davido’s acting role in the newly released Coming to America movie (Video)

Nigerian singer, Davido has starred in the newly released Hollywood movie Coming 2 America. It was announced last year that the singer has a performance scene in the movie.

A video of his performance during a royal wedding has been making the rounds on social media as fans boast of the new stride from their favorite.

Watch the video below:

Davido performing in Coming to America 2 🔥🔥 🇳🇬🎙 pic.twitter.com/wvpUimduV0 — ✨👑 DaddyMØ👑✨✊🏾 (@therealdaddymo1) March 5, 2021

After being removed from the theatrical release schedule and delayed for several months, Coming 2 America is finally coming to a screen near you — today, in fact. This follow-up to the 1988 hit comedy sees Eddie Murphy return as Prince Akeem along with many of his original Coming to America co-stars such as Arsenio Hall and Shari Headley.