TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I Slapped Faithia Balogun At A Burial Ceremony –…

Lady who refused sex on 1st date & trekked from Ikeja to…

Reactions as Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph shares intimate…

MC Oluomo’s son reacts to being called a son of a tout

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina shares heartwarming video as she…

I have two boyfriends, I love both of them but’ – Lady expresses…

How Burna Boy’s entourage allegedly ’broke bottle’ on CDQ’s head…

Nigerian Billionaire Sends Wife Of 39 Years Packing After…

Bags Of Onions Sold For N35,000 In The South Crash To N7,000 In…

Watch Davido’s acting role in the newly released Coming to America movie (Video)

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian singer, Davido has starred in the newly released Hollywood movie Coming 2 America. It was announced last year that the singer has a performance scene in the movie.

A video of his performance during a royal wedding has been making the rounds on social media as fans boast of the new stride from their favorite.

Watch the video below:

READ ALSO

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina shares heartwarming video as she…

UNN First Class Graduate Who Ventured Into Cassava Farming…

Read Also: Nigerian Billionaire Sends Wife Of 39 Years Packing After Mistress Tells Him To Do So (Photos)

After being removed from the theatrical release schedule and delayed for several months, Coming 2 America is finally coming to a screen near you — today, in fact. This follow-up to the 1988 hit comedy sees Eddie Murphy return as Prince Akeem along with many of his original Coming to America co-stars such as Arsenio Hall and Shari Headley.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I Slapped Faithia Balogun At A Burial Ceremony – Actress Remi Surutu…

Lady who refused sex on 1st date & trekked from Ikeja to Mile 12 gets 175k…

Reactions as Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph shares intimate video of her…

MC Oluomo’s son reacts to being called a son of a tout

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina shares heartwarming video as she welcomes her first…

I have two boyfriends, I love both of them but’ – Lady expresses confusion on…

How Burna Boy’s entourage allegedly ’broke bottle’ on CDQ’s head after bout with…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Watch Davido’s acting role in the newly released Coming to America movie…

Nigerian Billionaire Sends Wife Of 39 Years Packing After Mistress Tells Him To…

Graphic Video: 7 students fall to their deaths after balcony railing breaks at…

When I left Vs Now: Nigerians abroad share photos to celebrate their exit from…

Burna Boy’s Twice as Tall is winning the Grammy – Kemi Olunloyo drops…

Reactions as man says ‘no man can cheat on Nengi’

Drama as court reportedly rejects divorce application after wife got pregnant…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More