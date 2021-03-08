TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Watch the heartbreaking video of little girl calling on her late dad after seeing his obituary poster

Social Media drama
By Olumide

A video has gone viral on social media showing a little girl calling on her late dad after seeing his obituary poster.

The video showed the emotional moment the little girl, oblivious of the fact that she will never see her father again, kept on calling him ”daddy” and pointing to his obituary posted on a car.

Twitter user @ChrisOsaMedia who shared the heartbreaking video, wrote;

”Daughter calling on her late dad inside an ambulance, but no response. Prince Iyen SSA to Obaseki, he died after he was diagnosed of kidney disease and unable to raise complete money for kidney transplant. May His Soul Rest In Peace”

Watch the video below

The video has sparked emotions from online users as many couldn’t hide their feelings.

