Watch Yemi Alade’s priceless reaction to a troll who commented on her weight (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian popular female singer, Yemi Alade is one celebrity that has refused to allow any form of negative vibes around her.

This is coming following Yemi Alade’s reactionn to a comment from a social media user, who talked about her weight.

The user had told Yemi she has “put on so much weight” while reacting to a photo the singer shared on her social media page.

Yemi Alade responded to the comment from her ‘weight checker’ agreeing that she has indeed put on weight and then hinted that, it is from food.

She shared a hilarious video of herself, stuffing bread into her mouth like an extremely hungry person and with the caption; “yes, and I will eat you too“, in response to the comment from the troll.

See the video below;

