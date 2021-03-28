TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido doesn’t make money from album sales – Kemi…

‘He used to fall asleep with his hands on my baby…

“Please Keep Dressing Like A Woman” – Fans Beg Teni…

Frank Edoho reacts to calls to replace Ebuka as BBNaija host

Two months after giving birth, my leg is still swollen, wedding…

Actress, Eniola Badmus expresses desire to participate in BBNaija…

Nigerians react as Lion in Kaduna Zoo dies of hunger

Vee reacts to calls for removal of Ebuka as BBNaija host

Actress, Iyabo Ojo opens up on her experience as a mum

‘What Banky W did to me during my wedding’ – Williams Uchemba speaks

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba has opened up on some of the roles played by Nigerian singer Banky W during his wedding.

Celebrating the singer as he turned a year older yesterday, Williams Uchemba revealed during his wedding preparation; he was sceptical about asking the singer to be part of his groomsmen because of his busy schedule.

He later decided to reach out to Banky W, and he accepted the request with great honour and supported him financially.

READ ALSO

Wike reportedly gifts Burna Boy Land, money to build on it…

Two months after giving birth, my leg is still swollen,…

The actor wrote: “During the planning of my wedding, I had some people in mind I wanted to be part of my groomsmen and @bankywellington was one of them. Inasmuch as I wanted him there, I was a bit doubtful that he might not make it because of how busy he is, but I decided to still reach out. I called to ask and he said “ Williams, It will be a great honour to be part of your groomsmen”. It didn’t end there, he also said “ Abeg send me your account details make I send something to support you” that was when I knew I was dealing with a real OG”.

READ ALSO: Singer, Waje shares lovely photos of her Nicki Minaj look-alike daughter as she clocks 22 today

“On my wedding day, all the groomsmen were supposed to be at the residence at 8:30 am and @bankywellington was the first person to get there and was apologizing to everyone for being 4mins late. He got dressed in no time and helped my brother in-law get ready too whom he’d just met. @bankywellington was 💯 involved in the wedding till the very end”.

“I took my time to say all this just to say that @bankywellington is a fine Christian that doesn’t only practice what he preaches but is worthy to be emulated. If you are a young person that follows me and you are looking for a role model in the entertainment industry and life in general, someone that doesn’t only have results from his work but also has character and integrity, then follow @bankywellington”.

Happy Birthday brother may you live long and prosper in all you do, May God you power with more wisdom and capacity to take care of your queen and prince. And have this in mind, your very best is yet to come. Peace and Love.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido doesn’t make money from album sales – Kemi Olunloyo reveals…

‘He used to fall asleep with his hands on my baby bump’ –…

“Please Keep Dressing Like A Woman” – Fans Beg Teni After She Shared…

Frank Edoho reacts to calls to replace Ebuka as BBNaija host

Two months after giving birth, my leg is still swollen, wedding ring…

Actress, Eniola Badmus expresses desire to participate in BBNaija 2021 edition

Nigerians react as Lion in Kaduna Zoo dies of hunger

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

‘What Banky W did to me during my wedding’ – Williams Uchemba speaks

Wike reportedly gifts Burna Boy Land, money to build on it (Video)

Two months after giving birth, my leg is still swollen, wedding ring…

Singer, Waje shares lovely photos of her Nicki Minaj look-alike daughter as she…

Davido doesn’t make money from album sales – Kemi Olunloyo reveals…

Nkechi Blessing gushes over her son as she shares adorable pictures of him

Prince William named ‘sexiest bald man’ in the world

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More