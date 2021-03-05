When I left Vs Now: Nigerians abroad share photos to celebrate their exit from the country

There is a common fact that Nigerians in diaspora tell the ones back home and it is that things are not quite as easy as they look abroad but in juxtaposition to the Nigerian reality back home, things are uneasy and they definitely look it on the outside.

A trend on social media has Nigerians abroad sharing photos of their last days in the country before travelling abroad and it’s a testament to the fact that indeed, the western world is a greener pasture. The drastic and conspicuous changes between the two photos shared with the hashtag When I Left Vs Now has made netizens yearn more for relocation out of the country.

Have a seat and take a look at some of the mindblowing photos shared under this trend:

How I Left Vs How I'm going back pic.twitter.com/w8ObDyt3s2 — BaBa Ianata 👼 (@Adesurplux20) March 5, 2021