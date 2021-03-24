‘When money dey, peace go dey’ – Nigerians react to Regina Daniels friendship with her senior wife, Laila

Nigerians on Instagram have reacted to the friendship between actress, Regina Daniels and her senior wife, Laila.

These reactions come after a video of Regina and Laila surfaced on social media. In the video, the wives of billionaire, Ned Nwoko were seen keeping each other’s company with their children.

Watch the video below;

See some of the comments the video generated below;

@iam.cynthiabae wrote “Wen money dey, peace go dey”

@iamrichardsrichards wrote “Polygamy is sweet until it’s time to share assets and possessions”

@ruthalukawu639 wrote “If you have a rich husband you don’t care especially if he is old than you these girls are eating money so they don’t care”

@annanicky3 wrote “They gat no option than to co-exist in peace, money is there for them to be comfortable, But normally this kind peace no go dey if na poor man they marry”

@traeyzwhyte wrote “Polygamy is best with riches”