Who said a woman can not be a king – Tonto Dikeh (Video)

EntertainmentNollywood
By Olumide
Tonto Dikeh reportedly buys a new mansion in Aso Drive, Abuja ahead of her 35th birthday (Video)

Nigerian actress and mother of one, Tonto Charity Dikeh has questioned why women who call themselves “king” are often criticized.

According to the actress, a woman can be a “King”, a President and Vice President, because there’s no limitation to what one can do. She also advised women to stop putting limitation on themselves.

Tonto in an Instagram Live video said that God did not put any limitation on woman and that woman should stop putting limitation on them.

Watch video below;

Tonto Dikeh who is also known to refer to herself as King Tonto has been doing so for some years now.
Tonto Dikeh apart from being a Nollywood actress is a philanthropist.

