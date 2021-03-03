Why I Slapped Faithia Balogun At A Burial Ceremony – Actress Remi Surutu Finally Opens Up

Popular Yoruba actress, Remi Surutu has finally opened up on why she had slapped her colleague, Fathia Balogun as a burial ceremony.

Weeks ago, Faithia Balogun and Remi Oshodi aka Remi Surutu had quite a fight at a burial ceremony in Lagos hosted by Mr Bamidele Omosehin, in honour of his late dad.

An eyewitness who spoke to News Of the People explained that the drama started when Remi Surutu had walked up to Fathia Balogun’s table at the party and gave her a dirty slap even though unprovoked.

The scene soon changed to something else until concerned guests separated them and frayed nerves were calmed.

On what led to the fight, sources had stated that Remi had been having grudges with Fathia.

Remi had reportedly said Fathia did some disrespectful act for which Remi had been looking for a means to pounce on her and ‘teach her’ lessons.

Other rumour mongers also added that Faithia may be romantically linked with the London-based celebrant whom Remi regards as her younger brother.

Another sources, however, claim that the fight is as a result of Iyabo Ojo, who fondly claims to be Remi Surutu’s daughter and must have fed her with stories about Faithia Williams.

However, in a recent chat with City People, Remi finally explained that reason for her slap.

According to Remi, she does not regret attacking Faithia because Fathia need to be put in her place.

Remi explained how she once housed Faithia and her ex-husband Saidi Balogun but had to chase them out her house when they won’t stop fighting.

She noted that she had taken Faithia in as a sister and they had been very close in the past.

However, all of a sudden Fathia started hating her and she became so full of herself.

Remi stated that there are so many things that Faithia has done to her but on that fateful day, she had wanted to teach her a lesson.

In her words: “My fight with Fathia Williams started when I began hearing all manner of jargons, she was saying about me. I heard she’s been going about running me down in the presence of many of our colleagues and movie producers. She’s messing up big time and somebody needed to put her in a place where she belongs.

“This is the person I took in like a sister. We were very close when she joined the industry. I can say it boldly that I was instrumental to her relationship with Saidi Balogun then. They were both living with me in Magodo. I had to send them out because they always fight, and they almost injured my mum.

“I don’t know why she suddenly grow that hatred for me and started running me down. Till date, I still can not say what I’ve done to deserve that from her. There are so many other things she did that I can’t say here.”

“Faithia is so full of herself, probably because they used to deceive her, by calling her the Queen of all the Actresses, “Pelu awon tani”. I decided to confront her and deal with her at that event, because somebody needed to call her to order. And God saved her that day and thank God for the intervention of other colleagues around. I told her “if you move closer to me, I will break bottle on your head”

“When people started calling us to settle it amicably, I told them I am not ready to settle anything with her, and I don’t feel remorseful for attacking her. I have no regret at all, she’s really messing up and she needed to be put in her place”.