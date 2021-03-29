Why My Past Won’t Haunt Me – Retired Nigerian Adult Actress, Savage Trap Queen Opens up

Popular Adult movie actress, Delphina Joy, better known as Savage Trap Queen who is now a stripper and a video vixen has vehemently disagreed with those who think her past life will follow in her present and future.

Speaking in an interview published by Kokong news, Savage Trap Queen noted that her past will not haunt her because her relationship with her boyfriend is healthy, however, she regrets engaging herself in p0rn movies and it is a mistake that has taught her a lesson.

In a new interview, Joy, who is now an entrepreneur, said,

“My past life will not haunt me because I have a very healthy relationship with my significant other. His family members have been very sweet to me, despite knowing about my past. I don’t think there will be any problem because his family adores me. I have regrets going into porn but everyone learns from their past mistakes. I have learnt mine and moved on.”

Recounting some of the challenges associated with her work as a stripper and video vixen, Trap Queen said,

“One of the biggest risks associated with being a stripper and video vixen is sexual harassment from those one works with. The video director’s team or the video directors themselves could harass one. Some people also assume that those professions are merely substitutes to prostitution.

But, that is not so. A stripper is an acrobatic adult performer, while a video vixen is more of an actress that helps to pass or enhance the message of a particular song. A lot of people believe that ladies in these professions are promiscuous, and see them as intimacy gadgets. Sometimes, vixens and strippers don’t get paid for the silliest reasons.”