Why we go naked in my family – Charly Boy (Photo)

Popular Nigerian entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa also known as Charly Boy or Area Father is known for some controversial pictures pose he shares online.
In a recent statement, Charly Boy has revealed the reason behind him and his family going naked.
The entertainer shared a throwback picture of his father former Supreme Court Justice Chukwudifu Oputa on Instagram on Tuesday, wearing only a pair of underpants.
He wrote:
“My People, this is a picture of my late father. Taken in 1900000. When he was in Achimota Ghana as a cadet officer. Una see say keeping fit dey our blood from time. Una also see say, our body too dey smooth like silk dats why we too dey naked� Are u getting it?”
