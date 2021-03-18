Why we go naked in my family – Charly Boy (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide
Charly Boy

Popular Nigerian entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa also known as Charly Boy or Area Father is known for some controversial pictures pose he shares online.

In a recent statement, Charly Boy has revealed the reason behind him and his family going naked.

The entertainer shared a throwback picture of his father former Supreme Court Justice Chukwudifu Oputa on Instagram on Tuesday, wearing only a pair of underpants.

He wrote:
“My People, this is a picture of my late father. Taken in 1900000. When he was in Achimota Ghana as a cadet officer. Una see say keeping fit dey our blood from time. Una also see say, our body too dey smooth like silk dats why we too dey naked� Are u getting it?”

