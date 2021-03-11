TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


'Why you should never listen to motivational speakers' – Actress, Halima Abubakar

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar took to Instagram to give her followers reasons why they should never listen to motivational speakers.

According to the 35-year-old, anyone who listens to motivational speakers and takes to their advises wants to run mad.

Halima however urged her followers to talk to God and avoid these people for the sake of their mental health.

In her words;

“IF YOU TAKE EVERY ADVICE GIVEN, YOU REALLY WANT TO RUN MAD… HAVE YOU TAKEN YOUR FAMILY S ADVICE? DONT LISTEN TO MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKERS, FOR YOUR OWN, GREATER GOOD. YOUR HEALTH. MENTAL HEALTH… GO TALK TO GOD…AVOID THEM…FEAR THEM”.

See how some of her followers reacted to this;

@realfaithevans wrote “Yes, mental health matters”

@aigbokheal_greatness wrote “They make u seem like a failure”

@elibohaluna wrote “Very True my sist. Most of them that have never step over Lagos airport will be talking about the western world. Common Manners or little Character they can’t possess.

Via Instagram
