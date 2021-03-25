Wonderland in Aso Rock: Teni meets VP Yemi Osinbajo (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian talented singer and song writer, Teniola Apata popularly known as Teni the Entertainer, has shared photos of her visit to Aso Rock.

The multi-talented singer met with Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who happens to be knowledgeable about the entertainment industry.

She shared photos of her visit on the gram and captioned the post;

“Wondaland in Aso Rock. Thank @profosinbajo for taking the time out of your busy schedule to meet with me and your encouraging and impactful words.”

See her post below;

Wonderland is Teni new album which featured DMW boss, Davido.

Teni has been working hard to push the album.

