YBNL boss, Olamide Celebrates his woman on her birthday

Top Nigerian rapper and singer, Olamide Adedeji better known as Olamide has taken to his social media handle to celebrate his woman as she marks her birthday.

Olamide is one of the few Nigerian celebrities who do not flaunt their family on social media.

Well, his woman’s birthday coincides with the International Women’s day and he took time out of his busy schedule to celebrate with her.

In a post sighted on his Instagram stories, he shared a photo of himself and her as he wished her a happy birthday.

Sharing the photo he wrote: Happy birthday @adebukunmi.

See his post below;