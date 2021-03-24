Yoruba actress Lepa Shandy celebrates 50th birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Nollywood veteran actress, Folasade Omoniyi better known as Lepa Shandy has taken to social media to celebrate her 50th birthday.

Lepa Shandy took to her IG handle on Tuesday to share lovely photos to mark the occasion and also prayed for God’s guidance in her decision-making and life.

”Dear God, on this great day that I turn golden 50, I don’t want to be greedy and ask anything more from you, for I know you have blessed me with a lot. I’m glad I have the ability to see and appreciate all the amazing blessings bestowed upon my life,” she wrote.

See her post below:

Shade Omoniyi, better known by her sobriquet Lepa Shandy, is a Nigerian Yoruba movie actress who was described by the Nigerian media as “a veteran and one of the pioneers of the Yoruba movie industry” Omoniyi’s sobriquet Lepa Shandy was a character she played in a movie with the same title.

