‘You are still very strong’ -Actress, Rita Edochie praises her senior husband, Pete Edochie as he clocks 74

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie took to Instagram to shower praises on her senior husband and colleague, Pete Edochie on his 74th birthday today.

In the birthday message, Rita described the veteran actor as a great husband adding that Pete is still a very strong man.

In her words;

“My GREAT people in the world, please join me and celebrate my SENIOR HUSBAND PETE EDOCHIE because it’s his birthday.
Happy birthday my GREAT husband.
I wish you every good thing in life you wish your self and I also wish you many many more fruitful YEARS ahead IJMN.
Enjoy your self like never before because GOD almighty loves you so much. At 74 you are still very strong BIKO we give GOD almighty all the glory. Just on GOD almighty gat your back @peteedochie.”

For those who do not know, Rita Edochie is currently the wife of Tony Edochie, the younger brother to Nollywood legend Chief Pete Edochie.

 

Via Instagram
