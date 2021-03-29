‘You are the transformer that powers up Ancestors generator’ – Singer, 9ice pens down tribute to his wife, Olasunkanmi

Nigerian sensational singer, 9ice has taken to Instagram to pen down a tribute to his wife, Olasukanmi on her birthday today.

According to 9ice in the birthday tribute, his wife is the transformer that powers up his generator.

The ‘Gongoaso’ crooner described his wife as the sweetest person he knows adding that she is his backbone.

In his words;

“You’re the sweetest person I know… You’re the true friend I chose… You’re the backbone of our home…The love of my life … The academy of heart… The transformer that powers up Ancestors generator………..HBD @aceoforchid”

Recall that a few weeks ago, 9ice’s marriage was threatened after a video of him and his side chick in a hotel room went viral on social media.