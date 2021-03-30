You brought colour into my life – Woli Arole says as he posts ‘pre-wedding picture

Social media made comedian and Nollywood actor Woli Arole has recently shared what he tagged pre-wedding picture with a lady he simply called Yemi.

According to Arole, he said in a message posted on Instagram that “favour found me.”

Describing his partner, Arole wrote: You brought COLOUR into my WORLD. You’re my RIB. Your name shall be called YEMI.”

Congratulatory messages have come from fellow entertainers like Nkechi Blessing, Falz and Khafi Kareem.

Woli Arole was born in the city of Ibadan, Nigeria. He had his primary education in Olopade Agoro Apata, Ibadan, and his secondary school education was at Government College, Ibadan. He proceeded to the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University where he studied psychology.He also obtained a degree in filmmaking in 2020 from the Met Film School in the UK.

See his post below;