“You Can Tell a Good Woman By The Way She Treats Her Child” – Wizkid

Popular Nigerian musician, Wizkid has revealed how to identify a good woman. He spoke while appreciating all women all over the world. The talented artiste in a post he recently made talked about the traits to watch out for in a good woman; which he said that the best way to ascertain a good woman is by the way she treats her child or children.

The father of three, believes that a woman’s true nature can be seen in the way she takes care of her kids. He also sent out a love message to all the good women out there.

In his words:

“You can tell a good woman by the way she treats her child. Big love to all better women worldwide.”

