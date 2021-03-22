‘You can’t shame the shameless’ – Reactions as BBNaija Mercy brags about her ‘Igbotic’ accent

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Social media users have reacted to BBNaija Mercy Eke’s recent tweet.

According to Mercy, she is a proud Igbo girl.

This comes after the BBNaija’s ex winner was repeatedly trolled for her pronounced Igbo intonation. Mercy who seems to be tired of the constant accent bullying took to the microblogging platform to affirm herself as proud as Igbo.

In her words;

‘Proudly Igbotic’

See how social media users reacted to this;

@chichi_blogsb wrote “U can’t shame the shameless”

@mirandaklint wrote If you’re proud then stop harassing us with your American/British/Russian or whatever accent you have on your tongue. Thanks”

@halymarh wrote “U can’t shame the shameless LAMBOFORLIFE”

@naijacomplains wrote “@real_mercyeke Then be speaking Igbo na. Nobody force you to dey speak English. Lol. E choke you”

@hon_perry wrote “@real_mercyeke This one no fit forget Igbo language even for English class”

Via Instagram
