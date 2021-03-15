TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘You deserve a slap sir’ – Nigerians drag actor, Pete Edochie over advice to wives with cheating husbands

Entertainment
By Kafayat
Pete Edochie

Angry Nigerians on social media have reacted to the advice veteran actor, Pete Edochie gave married women with cheating husbands.

According to Pete, Women with cheating husband should endeavour to always put a pack of condom in their husband’s suitcase. This he said will make the husband’s know that their wives are aware that they are cheating and it will make them feel guilty.

The 74-year-old said this is a better way yo call a cheating husband to order instead of fighting and destroying the marriage.

Reacting to this, some social media users think the movie maker is a misogynist and he deserves a slap for telling women to put up with such bad situations.

Watch the video below;

See some comments generated below;

@ucee_roberts wrote “Forget age, this is total rubbish. He should rest”

@shapeshifter23_ wrote “With all due respect, shut up your stinking mouth sir”

@ttemmytea wrote “someone that deserves slap…his words support domestic violence

@dr_posh wrote “Papa Pete, it’s because you’re a veteran, that we’re not coming for you..stop revealing so much ignorance and misogyny…just be giving us proverbs, o gwula..”

@lovehead08 wrote, “Hmmm I’m disappointed in him ooo he sounds like misogynist…”

Via Instagram
