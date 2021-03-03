You Deserve To Spoil Yourself After Working Hard – Actress Mosun Filani Tells Fans

Nollywood actress, Mosun Filani has advised fans to spoil themselves because they deserve it after working very hard. The popular Yoruba movie star cum beauty entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to share the words of advice.

The actress wrote that people should learn to take care of themselves despite saving part of their earnings because problems cannot be exhausted.

In her words:

”If u like that shoe… Buy it If u like that hair… Buy it If u like that dress, car, jewelry, house, car… Buy it!!! U worked for ur money, so feel free to spend it. My own weakness is Samsung phone and gold🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😎 #motisorosoke📣”

See her post below: