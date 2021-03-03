TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

(Photos) 2face, Black face reunite at the burial ceremony of…

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Chioma enrols for baking…

BBNaija’s Nengi joins Rema’s Bounce Challenge; he…

Chioma reportedly broke up with Davido, moved out since October

Fans react as video of Bolanle Ninalowo prostrating fully to…

Who’s Richer & More Popular Between Burna Boy &…

Why I Slapped Faithia Balogun At A Burial Ceremony –…

Mother and son moment; Regina Daniels shares a cute video with…

Another Wahala Loading – Davido reacts as US singer, Enisa…

You Deserve To Spoil Yourself After Working Hard – Actress Mosun Filani Tells Fans

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Mosun Filani has advised fans to spoil themselves because they deserve it after working very hard. The popular Yoruba movie star cum beauty entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to share the words of advice.

The actress wrote that people should learn to take care of themselves despite saving part of their earnings because problems cannot be exhausted.

In her words:

READ ALSO

Do You Have Dollars To Send Me?” – Stella…

Comedian, Mr Macaroni Makes His Mom Cry As He Gives Her…

READ ALSO: Do You Have Dollars To Send Me?” – Stella Damasus Drops Strong Warning For Small Boys Sliding Into Her DMs (Video)

”If u like that shoe… Buy it If u like that hair… Buy it If u like that dress, car, jewelry, house, car… Buy it!!! U worked for ur money, so feel free to spend it. My own weakness is Samsung phone and gold🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😎 #motisorosoke📣”

See her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

(Photos) 2face, Black face reunite at the burial ceremony of Faze’s twin…

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Chioma enrols for baking classes

BBNaija’s Nengi joins Rema’s Bounce Challenge; he reacts (Video)

Chioma reportedly broke up with Davido, moved out since October

Fans react as video of Bolanle Ninalowo prostrating fully to greet Kanayo O…

Who’s Richer & More Popular Between Burna Boy & Obafemi Martins?…

Why I Slapped Faithia Balogun At A Burial Ceremony – Actress Remi Surutu…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

You Deserve To Spoil Yourself After Working Hard – Actress Mosun Filani Tells…

Do You Have Dollars To Send Me?” – Stella Damasus Drops Strong…

Comedian, Mr Macaroni Makes His Mom Cry As He Gives Her Birthday Surprise

Why I Slapped Faithia Balogun At A Burial Ceremony – Actress Remi Surutu…

BBNaija lockdown highlights: Reactions as Ka3na says rules suddenly changed when…

‘Nengi is the prettiest BBNaija housemate ever’ – Rico Swavey

Pasuma, Osupa hail K1 de Ultimate on 64th birthday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More