‘You did not enjoy your childhood’ – Reactions as Regina Daniels shares throwback photos

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Social media users have reacted to the throwback photos actress and wife of a billionaire, Regina Daniels shared of her self on Instagram.

According to the mother of one, she feels her growth should not be a surprise to many because she has been known since she was a child and people saw her grow.

Captioning the photos, the 21-year-old wrote;

“My growth isn’t surprising because I grew under everyone’s watch or is it?”

Watch the video below;

@obiano_blessing_ wrote, “You grew in midst older people, I bet u didn’t enjoy ur childhood.”

@ediku_jnr wrote “NAh make u marry old man”

@shallomchruze wrote “Then married old man”

@nazarethemporium wrote, “Well I didn’t even kW u until u married Daddy & d news made u very popular…”

 

Via Instagram
