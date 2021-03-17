You never chop firewood jollof rice- Reactions as BBNaija’s Vee says Nigerians in the UK cook better Jollof Rice

When it concerns the issue of who cooks the best jollof rice in Africa and the world at large, Nigerians consider themselves the best at it.

Well, former BBNaija lockdown housemate, Vee has sparked a debate on who cooks Jollof rice better between Nigerians in the country and those outside the country.

This comes as Vee took to social media to declare British base Nigerians the best cook in terms of Jollof rice.

She shared her unpopular opinion on her official Twitter page on Tuesday, March 16. However, there were mixed reactions from social media users which led to a debate.

”Unpopular opinion: Nigerians in the UK cook better Jollof Rice,” Vee had tweeted.

Some Nigerians reacted by saying she needed to taste the jollof rice prepared with firewood.