TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘You deserve a slap sir’ – Nigerians drag…

Bobrisky To Quit Crossdressing This Year; Set To Marry Beautiful…

Man Cries Out As Event Planner Charges N400k For Garri And Fried…

Heartbreaking Moment A University Student Collapsed Over…

#JusticeForItunu: Nigerian Lady Sentenced To 20 Years In Ivory…

Bae Watch: Nigerian singer, Omah Lay and Ghanaian star, Gyakie…

Ronke Odusanya’s DNA saga: split reactions as actress shares new…

‘Grammy no be beans’ – Olamide finally reacts…

Churchill’s P.A turned wife, Rosy Meurer flaunts her…

You never chop firewood jollof rice- Reactions as BBNaija’s Vee says Nigerians in the UK cook better Jollof Rice

Big Brother Naija 2020Entertainment
By Olumide

When it concerns the issue of who cooks the best jollof rice in Africa and the world at large, Nigerians consider themselves the best at it.

Well, former BBNaija lockdown housemate, Vee has sparked a debate on who cooks Jollof rice better between Nigerians in the country and those outside the country.

This comes as Vee took to social media to declare British base Nigerians the best cook in terms of Jollof rice.

READ ALSO

Photo of Nengi & Timaya sparks mixed reactions

The moment fans surprised Erica with a 3-bedroom furnished…

She shared her unpopular opinion on her official Twitter page on Tuesday, March 16. However, there were mixed reactions from social media users which led to a debate.

”Unpopular opinion: Nigerians in the UK cook better Jollof Rice,” Vee had tweeted.

Some Nigerians reacted by saying she needed to taste the jollof rice prepared with firewood.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘You deserve a slap sir’ – Nigerians drag actor, Pete Edochie…

Bobrisky To Quit Crossdressing This Year; Set To Marry Beautiful Girl (Video)

Man Cries Out As Event Planner Charges N400k For Garri And Fried Fish Served At…

Heartbreaking Moment A University Student Collapsed Over Increment In School…

#JusticeForItunu: Nigerian Lady Sentenced To 20 Years In Ivory Coast After Being…

Bae Watch: Nigerian singer, Omah Lay and Ghanaian star, Gyakie spotted leaving a…

Ronke Odusanya’s DNA saga: split reactions as actress shares new photo of her…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

You never chop firewood jollof rice- Reactions as BBNaija’s Vee says…

Don Jazzy launches search for Nigerian girl who won global Mathematics…

Ronke Odusanya’s DNA saga: split reactions as actress shares new photo of her…

Bae Watch: Nigerian singer, Omah Lay and Ghanaian star, Gyakie spotted leaving a…

‘I have been bought by a Yoruba man’ – Actress, Nkechi…

‘Grammy no be beans’ – Olamide finally reacts to Burna Boy,…

Man Cries Out As Event Planner Charges N400k For Garri And Fried Fish Served At…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More