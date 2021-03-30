‘You went completely naked on social media and you’re still not famous’ – Bobrisky mocks Toyin Lawani

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Crossdresser, Bobrisky has mocked celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani over her controversial NUN outfit at the movie premiere of ‘THE PROPHETESS’ over the weekend.

Recall that Toyin Lawani popularly known as Tiannah sent social media into a frenzy with the exposing outfit and it sparked lots of controversies.

Many prominent Nigerian celebrities and netizens slammed her for blasphemy Christianity and dared her to try such with a Muslim outfit and see hell.

Toyin Lawani under fire over controversial nun outfit

Airing his opinion on the outfit, Bobrisky mocked the stylist for trying too hard to break the internet by going naked publicly.

In his words;

“You were completely naked on IG, you no still famous, you try to do things to break the internet, internet get coconut head e no break, my sister find another hustle. Catch your sub… Sister go find another hustle. Your market don expire.”

Via Instagram
