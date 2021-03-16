Young Nigerian man allegedly slumps, dies while taking his bath

A young Nigerian man identified as Amaechi Amachi allegedly died while taking his bath. It was gathered that the deceased from Okutu Town in Nsukka, Enugu State collapsed in the bathroom and died on Sunday, March 14.

According to a Facebook user, Emmanuel Chidiebere, the deceased lost his father seven months ago.

He wrote:

REST in PEACE…… Amachi Meche….. #Michellin Just to take his bath yesterday he slumped inside bathroom and died…… A Jolly.Good Fellow from Okutu Town. This Crazy world Sef!

