Young Nigerian man allegedly slumps, dies while taking his bath

Social Media drama
By San

A young Nigerian man identified as Amaechi Amachi allegedly died while taking his bath.  It was gathered that the deceased from Okutu Town in Nsukka, Enugu State collapsed in the bathroom and died on Sunday, March 14.

According to a Facebook user, Emmanuel Chidiebere, the deceased lost his father seven months ago.

He wrote:

REST in PEACE…… Amachi Meche….. #Michellin Just to take his bath yesterday he slumped inside bathroom and died…… A Jolly.Good Fellow from Okutu Town. This Crazy world Sef!

Meanwhile, TheinfoNG reported A Level-200 student of Delta State University Oleh campus studying Engineering collapsed due to the increment of the school fees.

Information gathered revealed that she called her father on phone to inform him about the new fees announced by the administration of the school and her told her to return home because she cannot afford the fees.

Watch the video here: Heartbreaking Moment A University Student Collapsed Over Increment In School Fees

