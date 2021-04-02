TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor, Zubby Michael reacts to Tonto Dikeh’s appointment as…

I abandoned a movie scene in Enugu to sleep with my husband in…

Man Chops Off Grandmother’s Head, Takes It To Police Station…

Cheating Saga: Chioma Vows to Never Let Davido Come Close to…

Watch as fuel attendants try to locate the ”fuel…

Senseless children: The moment TV host were discussing Chioma and…

Alex Ekubo Details Why He Is Not Married Yet Aside Not Having…

My boyfriend died on top of me during sex – Lady cries out

Actress, Funke Akindele reacts as her name appears on…

2face Idibia and first baby mama, Pero shower their son with love on his birthday

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational singer, 2face Idibia and his first baby mama, Pero Adeniyi have taken to Instagram to shower love on their son, Innocent Jnr on his birthday today.

Sharing photos of the celebrant, 2face wrote;

“Special birthday blessings to my son Innocent Idibia Jnr. You shall be great my son. Love you like mad forever. Let the party commence. Feel free to put everything on my tab!”

READ ALSO

‘I have seen people mock you for loving me’…

2face Idibia reacts to Burna Boy’s win at the 2021…

Pero wrote;

“Happy 9th Birthday to the prince of my heart, my love, my husband, my kitty kitty, Innocent Kitan Ejebleje. You will continue to grow with the wisdom of God. You are born great. You will forever be our joy and pride. My darling, my life wire, ears have not heard, eyes have not seen what God will use for on earth. My future Potus live and prosper”

Via Gistreel
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor, Zubby Michael reacts to Tonto Dikeh’s appointment as United Nations…

I abandoned a movie scene in Enugu to sleep with my husband in Lagos –…

Man Chops Off Grandmother’s Head, Takes It To Police Station (Photos)

Cheating Saga: Chioma Vows to Never Let Davido Come Close to Their Son, Ifeanyi

Watch as fuel attendants try to locate the ”fuel tank” of a Tesla in…

Senseless children: The moment TV host were discussing Chioma and Davido (Video)

Alex Ekubo Details Why He Is Not Married Yet Aside Not Having Money – Video

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Iyabo Ojo opens up on her real age

For the 3rd time in a roll, Barcelona player Antoine Griezmann welcomes a baby…

Congratulations pour in for DJ Cuppy as she becomes a ‘Pent House’…

2face Idibia and first baby mama, Pero shower their son with love on his…

Actress, Ruth Kadiri celebrates mum’s birthday with funny throw back photo

‘The Sky is wide enough for all of us to Fly’ – Actress,…

He took his last breathe in front of me just like that – Toyin Lawani pens…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More