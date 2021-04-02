2face Idibia and first baby mama, Pero shower their son with love on his birthday

Sensational singer, 2face Idibia and his first baby mama, Pero Adeniyi have taken to Instagram to shower love on their son, Innocent Jnr on his birthday today.

Sharing photos of the celebrant, 2face wrote;

“Special birthday blessings to my son Innocent Idibia Jnr. You shall be great my son. Love you like mad forever. Let the party commence. Feel free to put everything on my tab!”

Pero wrote;

“Happy 9th Birthday to the prince of my heart, my love, my husband, my kitty kitty, Innocent Kitan Ejebleje. You will continue to grow with the wisdom of God. You are born great. You will forever be our joy and pride. My darling, my life wire, ears have not heard, eyes have not seen what God will use for on earth. My future Potus live and prosper”