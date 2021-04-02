TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Drama as Davido’s fan tells Tacha never to use ‘E…

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie under fire for sharing a video of…

‘Mummy why do people laugh when they see you’ –…

Actress, Kemi Afolabi breaks down in tears because of her health…

Heard the money is more – Dorathy jokes about reapplying…

Omotunde Adebowale-David ‘Adaku’ of Jenifa’s…

BBNaija star, Mercy Eke recounts how she sold corn, fuel to…

Davido Gifts First Daughter, Imade A Customized Pendant (Photo)

Viral video show three people clad in only red wrapper seen…

2face’s first daughter, Ehi reacts to claims that she looks like him

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Legendary singer, 2face Idibia’s daughter, Ehi has reacted to claims that she looks exactly like her father.

This comes after a video of when the 15year old denied being her father’s look-alike surfaced on social media.

According to Ehi, she is not bald like 2face and she finds the comment weird each time she hears it.

READ ALSO

(Photos) 2face, Black face reunite at the burial ceremony of…

“Its the beginning of another chapter” – 2Face says as…

However, the lady behind the camera in the video insisted that they look alike, as she asked Ehi to take a closer look at her facial structure and compare it to her dad’s.

Watch the video below;

See how some social media users reacted to this;

@major_slickvick wrote “2baba no fit deny any of him pikin i swear they all resemble Baba”

@seundreams wrote “2face gene too strong, no point doing DNA”

@joewhite4u wrote “Dey insult your papa baldness on code”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Drama as Davido’s fan tells Tacha never to use ‘E Choke’ slang…

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie under fire for sharing a video of late Ada Jesus

‘Mummy why do people laugh when they see you’ – Mercy…

Actress, Kemi Afolabi breaks down in tears because of her health challenges at…

Heard the money is more – Dorathy jokes about reapplying for BBNaija as…

Omotunde Adebowale-David ‘Adaku’ of Jenifa’s diary celebrates…

BBNaija star, Mercy Eke recounts how she sold corn, fuel to survive

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Kemi Olunloyo curses anyone that calls her aunty or mummy

2face’s first daughter, Ehi reacts to claims that she looks like him

Popular Yoruba actress, Biola Adebayo ties the knot with her lover (video)

Nigerians drag singer, Dencia for calling her mother useless and childish

I’m coming for you – Kiddwaya tells Dorathy, she reacts

‘It was a shoe that was too big’ – King of Elegushi, Ademola…

‘Why are you depressed’ – Rita Daniels ask daughter, Regina…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More