50 Cent reacts after his baby mama, Daphne Joy, was spotted with Diddy

Entertainment
By San

American rapper cum actor 50 Cent has reacted following reports that his son’s mother, Daphne Joy, was spotted with his good friend, Music mogul, Diddy.

Sharing a photo of the new couple on his Instagram page, 50 Cent said he doesn’t care if Diddy is with his baby mama.

According to 50 Cent, if Diddy likes his baby mama, he can be with her. He also said he can only fight about business and not over a woman.

He wrote; “👀Nah me and puff fight over business shit,If he like the girl, he like the girl 👀I don’t give a fuck!”

