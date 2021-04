‘A father not just a Horse-band’ – Lizzy Anjorin showers accolades and prayers on her husband

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has taken to Instagram to shower accolades and prayers on her husband.

According to Lizzy, her husband is a father and he deserves a special prayer from her…

Sharing a video of both of them abroad the successful businesswoman wrote;

“WHAT WE NEED IS BEYOND S** IN MARRIAGE AT TIMES… SOME PARTNER DESERVES SPECIAL PRAYER DURING THIS SPECIAL PERIOD… OLUWA KINDLY BLESS MR LAWAL WITH THINGS THAT WILL ALWAYS MAKE ME LOVE & RESPECT HIM TILL ETERNITY…

.

OLUWA KINDLY BLESS ME WITH THINGS THAT WILL MAKE MR LAWAL ALWAYS SAY MY WIFE IS MY WORLD I CAN’T HURT HER EVEN IN MY ABSENTIA

.

OLUWABLESS ME AND MR LAWAL WITH THINGS THAT WILL MAKE OUR CHILDREN OBEY US AND LOVE US AND ALWAYS SAY *OUR PARENT ARE THE BEST IN THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD*.

OLUWA LET THE WORLD KEEP PRAISING YOUR NAME ON BEHALF OF US TILL WE GROW OLD WITH NO TOOTH…

THIS MAN RIGHT HERE IS A FATHER NOT JUST A *HORSE-BAND*

I SALUTE YOU MY HEART THAT BEATS

.IF YOU MARRY A PARTNER THAT RESPECTS AND DEFEND YOU OMO YOU ARE SERVING A LIVING GOD NOT GOD THAT TAKES HARD DRUGS…

I JUST DEY IMAGINE HOW MR LAWAL GO DEY BLUSH FOR THIS MESSAGE ANYWAY FASTING DEY”

