‘A lot of progress is lost in comparison’ – Actress, Toyin Abraham spills

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has taken to Instagram to reveal how lots of progress are lost due to comparison.

According to the mother of two in her recent post on Instagram, people need to stop measuring their success with other people’s achievements.

In her words;

“Listen my darling, a lot of people are better than you and me, and you and I are also better than some other people. So, stop looking at other people’s success to measure your own. If your today is better than your yesterday, you’re on the right path and even if it feels like your yesterday is better than today, don’t give up! restrategize if necessary, work hard, work smart, do more and keep praying. A lot of progress is lost in comparison. So, don’t stop pushing. You’re absolutely doing well.”

Reacting to this,

@annesodipe wrote “True talk. Unhealthy competition leads to an early grave. Compete with yourself”

@kunlerealwrote “Words on Marble… More wisdom ma’am”

@crowntomiwa_bb wrote, “Wow …God bless you ma’am …this is exactly what I need at the moment …”