Actor Yomi Fabiyi explains why he is not joining the bandwagon on Baba Ijesha’s alleged molestation case (Video)

Nollywood
By San

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has revealed why he threw full support for embattled colleague, Olarenwaju James Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha over his rape allegations.

The Yoruba actor in an interview with Goldmyne TV revealed that contrary to Iyabo Ojo’s claims, he visited the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti to find out the true situation of things.

According to Yomi, Baba Ijesha confessed to assaulting the 14-year-old minor in a police statement that was made privy to him, stating it was the reason he asked his colleagues to simmer down on the rape allegations floating on social media.

He also revealed that the accused has no lawyer at the moment and little support is shown to him by colleagues as no one has visited him since he’s been in custody.

Watch the videos below:

