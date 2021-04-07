TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Actor, Zubby Michael reacts to Tonto Dikeh’s appointment as United Nations Noble International Ambassador

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael has reacted to Tonto Dikeh’s appointment as United Nations Noble International Ambassador.

This comes after Tonto took to Instagram to share photos from when she was appointed as an ambassador.

This makes the 3rd prestigious award Tonto bagged within 4 weeks.

Captioning her post, the mother of one wrote;

“I was just honoured as a UNITED NATIONS NOBLE INTERNATIONAL AMBASSADOR for the United Nations RESCUE SERVICES.

Reacting to the news, Zubby Micheal wrote;

”Congratulations GOLDEN POKO”

See post below;

Recall that Tonto Dikeh was recently involved in Ambassador Brouhaha with Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NcPc), disowning her appointment as a Peace Ambassador.

Despite all these, Tonto has continued to forge ahead, and thankfully, won several awards right after the ambassadorial saga.

Via Instagram
