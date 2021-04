Actress, Aisha Lawal reacts to claims that she died during childbirth (Video)

Yoruba actress, Aisha Lawal has taken to her social media timeline to reacts to claims that she died during childbirth.

This comes after photos of the actress made rounds on Facebook with people paying tribute and claiming she died after delivering a baby boy.

See the post below;

Responding via Instagram, the actress slammed those spreading the false report.

She added in the caption:

WHOEVER IS BEHIND THIS WILL CONTINUALLY SEE THE WRATH OF GOD, I SHALL LIVE TO FULFIL GOD’S PROMISES IN MY LIFE, NOT NOW, NOT IN THE NEXT 100 YEARS FOR I SERVE A LIVING GOD, NO WEAPON FORMED OR FASHIONED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER, FOR WE ARE IN THE HOLY MONTH OF RAMADAN, ALMIGHTY ALLAH WILL PRESERVE MY LIFE IN GOOD HEALTH AND WEALTH WITH FAMILY MEMBERS AND FRIENDS. ASEBI EMURASI, E KONTINU LATI MA BA OLORUN NI IWAJU. EMI O KU O, EMI KI YI O DE KU NI EWE LAGBARA OLOHUN. MI O NI SO OMO NU, MI O NI SO OKO NU, MI O NI SO IYA MI NU, MI O NI SO EGBON ATI ABURO MI NU, MI O NI SO AWON EBI, ARA ATI OLOLUFE MI NU LAGBARA OLOHUN. AMIN ALLAH