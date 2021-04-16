TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tiwa Savage’s new photo’s sparks pregnancy rumours

‘She looks like a frog that swallowed fish’ –…

“You are a mother and still posting rubbish” – Fan drags Simi…

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie mourns on her birthday

Naomi Gold: “I pay boys to sleep with me” (Video)

DJ Cuppy responds to a follower who said she has ‘all the…

Actress, Anita Joseph under fire for celebrating Rita Edochie on…

Thugs Kill 80-Year-Old Woman Who Tried To Settle Their Street…

Hollywood actor Wesley Snipes ‘Blade’ speaks Yoruba…

Actress, Anita Joseph under fire for celebrating Rita Edochie on her birthday

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has been under fire on social media over her birthday message to veteran actress, Rita Edochie.

According to some social media users, Rita does not deserve to be celebrated because of the ongoing controversial issue between her and comedian, Ada Jesus.

Recall that despite the fact that Ada Jesus is down with a partial stroke, Rita has vowed never to forgive her for what she did to her.

READ ALSO

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie mourns on her birthday

Actress, Rita Edochie places huge curse on everyone dragging…

Amidst all these brouhahas, Anita still proceeded to celebrate Rita on her birthday.

Sharing a photo of the celebrant, Anita wrote;

“Agbala MMASINACHI 1 na ADO Onitsha. Happy birthday to you mama… May your years be long and fruitful mummy !! @ritaedochie ogadiligi na mma ”

Reacting to this,

@mbgntreasure wrote “Mother hen why nah people don’t wish her a happy bday biko she don’t deserve it she is heartless…love u Mother hen”

@mommy_j.f wrote: “@anitajoseph8 How can we wish H. BD when she out there wishing someone to Die eheennnn???”

@winima2020 wrote: “@anitajoseph8 mother hen! Stop the sentiment please!!! We all know that video of her so called forgiveness was just a stunt because she was dragged!! She’s still bittered & evil this woman lost her integrity already & therefore doesn’t deserve to be celebrated.”

@castrotemmy wrote: “@anitajoseph8 why are u celebrating an evil woman like her, seeing her pic is disgusting, tufikwa”

@emini_wallace_jr_ wrote “That eyelash way she take do that video never comot for my head old woman like that still doing rubbish all in the name of fashion ,may God heal the other lady cause if men where God non of us will be alive ,happy birthday sha”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tiwa Savage’s new photo’s sparks pregnancy rumours

‘She looks like a frog that swallowed fish’ – Fans mock…

“You are a mother and still posting rubbish” – Fan drags Simi over her new…

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie mourns on her birthday

Naomi Gold: “I pay boys to sleep with me” (Video)

DJ Cuppy responds to a follower who said she has ‘all the money in the…

Actress, Anita Joseph under fire for celebrating Rita Edochie on her birthday

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Cross River Schoolgirl Caught With Gun Confesses To Cult Membership

BBNaija’s Venita Akpofure shares sultry swimming pool photos

Toolz advises Chioma on what to do following rumours of Davido allegedly dating…

Veteran actor, Alex Usifo celebrates 68th birthday

‘God showed up for me’ -Ooni of Ife’s wife, Queen Naomi says…

‘Make me a complete woman’ – Actress, Dayo Amusa publicly…

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie mourns on her birthday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More