Actress, Bimbo Ademoye accused of allegedly dating and sending nude photos to a married man

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye has been accused of allegedly dating a married man.

According to a controversial Instagram blogger identified as @Cutiejuls, Bimbo has been dating a married man who resides in America and she sends her nude photos to him.

Speaking further, Cutiejuls mentioned that the man’s wife confirmed in a video call that Bimbo was in a relationship with her husband and he has since been thrown out of his house since she caught them.

Read all Cutiejuls wrote on Instagram below;

If no be say I did a video call with the wife…. I would have sworn with my life… oh Bimbo… reasons why we have been dull online for 3 days… Who dey breeeeeeeeeeeeeeet…

Abeg, in all honesty, on my life… I won’t be serving you guys the pics and videos for obvious reasons.. maybe a little bit of skin but nothing nude. Hmmm, we were taking on a tour in the couple’s house via video call… now Oga has been thrown out…

It’s sad.. but as your mama is a working-class amebo Disher, y’all need to be patient and read it, tot, by tot as I serve you. Oga screen records all video calls. I no fit shout. Very stupid man I must say. But hmmm

The pictures and video call recordings we got were very very disturbing so we needed to be extremely sure that it’s not one silly person trying to run down Bimbo. We requested a video call with madam [Oga’s wife] and she accepted. She is a very matured in age lady. Not a small girl to be playing silly. The first snapshot we posted last night was outside of their home. This was when she took us inside. We saw the kids. Spoke to the kids. Yes, indeed Daddy isn’t home. You know how it’s done abroad na. If daddy is being an ass, mummy puts him out for her sanity. Mummy in her sad mood explained this is not really about shaming anybody but she only needs girls to know how some of these silly men screen records their video calls. Sadly, with this particular one, it’s our own beautiful Bimbo. Omo, it’s sad sad sad.. but patience pls

NB- We won’t be putting any of Bimbo’s nudes out here so pls don’t expect it.”

