Actress, Etinosa finally talks about the man behind her success

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Etinosa has taken to Instagram to talk about the man behind her success.

According to the mother of one who has refused to disclose the identity of the father of her child, the only man allowed that he is behind her success is her father.

Speaking further, Etinosa placed a huge curse on any man who says he is the one behind her success, adding that such a person is a liar.

In her words;

“The only man that is allowed to beat his chest and say he is behind Etinosa’s success is my Father. Any other man wey beat him chest na lies and chest pain go kill am o… And that’s on Mary had a little Jesus”

Reacting to this,

@iamagagift wrote “Na ur father give belle take born d pikin wey u dey praise every day”

@babarex0 wrote “Etinosa u Dey mad. My chest don Dey pain me.”

@realoma01 wrote “What about ur baby daddy?”

Via Instagram
