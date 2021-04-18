Actress, Halima Abubakar calls out Bobrisky over something terrible he did to her

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Actress, Halima Abubakar has called out controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky over her encounter with him

According to Halima, in the year 2019, she fell very ill and amidst her challenges, Bobrisky kept raining insults on her and dragging her. This the Kogi born said left a scar in her heart.

Sharing a screenshot of the messages Bobrisky sent to her on Whatsapp, Halima wrote;

”Bobrisky you left a scar in my heart… I hope you happy now? I didn’t even tell tonto, to show you, I had nothing against you. This was 2019 when I was in the hospital. My Bp was super high. Let me pour out my heart. You hurt me. These are just a few of your messages. Everything you said, about your own, friends are evil. I kept it. I told you if you people kill me, you will rest. I was depressed… I was violated… I was maltreated over what?”

Via Instagram
