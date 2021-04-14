TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Actress, Halima Abubakar reacts to Ruth Kadiri’s claims that Nollywood is full of Gossips and biased people

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has reacted to Ruth Kadiri’s claims that Nollywood is full of Gossips and biased people.

Recall that Ruth took to Instagram to call out the organizers of Eko star film and Tv awards for overlooking and not finding her worthy of the award because she does not belong to a particular clique in the industry.

According to Halima, Ruth is right about the clique, gossip and sentiments going on in the Nigerian movie industry.

In her words;

“Lol clique and gossip will kill Nollywood I swear. sentimental set of people. killjoy .1 will continue to produce. fuck who doesn’t like it. Am unproblematic .1 give these people roles smh. keep snubbing some of us una hear? Acting all posh like are you serious? Shitting ppl. Everything is sentiment in Nollywood… “Still I stand… Still can’t be pushed.No matter the evils, and dog eat dog attitude… Still, I stand like a river that. Never do dry…. So I thank you all”

Via Instagram
