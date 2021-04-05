Actress, Lizzy Anjorin declares comedian, Mark Angel wanted, threatens to expose his deadly atrocities

Controversial Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has declared popular comedian, Mark Angel wanted.

According to the serial entrepreneur, she is in search of the comedian and anyone with useful information about him should contact her.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, Lizzy wrote;

“WANTED! WANTED!!! WANTED!!!

1, PLZ ANYBODY WITH USEFUL INFORMATION ABOUT THIS GUY SHOULD DM OR CONTACT MY OFFICE LINE TO SAVE A LIFE AN INNOCENT OR A CRIMINAL CELEBRITY

2, JOIN ME FEW HOURS TIME TO EXPOSE HIS DEADLY ATROCITIES”

Reacting to this, a concerned follower of Lizzy identified as @blessedtee_events took to the comment section of the post to write;

“What did this guy could have done to deserve this? Celeb like you ma, I’ve never seen any bloggers or news declaring him wanted. What did a celeb like you do again this time?”

Responding to the follower @lizzyanjorin_original wrote;

“@blessedtee_events I don’t know your age but this page here don’t take shit from anybody if you care to know relax and learn”