Actress, Mercy Aigbe slams her colleagues with ‘stinking characters’ in real life but pretend on social media

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has taken to Instagram to slam her colleagues with stinking characters in real life but pretend to be the opposite on social media.

According to the 43-year-old, social media is a scam and lots of people are not what they claim to be.

Speaking further, Mercy mentioned that she knows some people with stinking characters in real life but they act like angels on social media.

The mother of two, however, advised her followers not to fall for the things they see on social media.

In her words;

“Me: when I see one idiot whose character actually stinks in real life coming to social media to act like an angel, and some gullible people falling for it! Msheeeew Social Media na Scam, the more you look the less you see! Gba be! E ko shi Danu!”