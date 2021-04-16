Actress, Mercy Johnson expresses displeasure at a fan’s comment about her when they ran into each other

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Sensational actress, Mercy John has taken to Instagram to share a video where she expressed her displeasure over the comment a fan made about her when they ran into each other.

According to the mother of four, the fan made a comment about her nose and she went as far as comparing her nose with hers.

Captioning her post on Instagram, Mercy wrote;

“TGIF…..all of you that have refused leave my nose, you are on this table oooo..”

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this,

@biebiesnaturalskincare wrote “I love the way you’re addressing the issue without insulting the person, and at the same time you’re making look fun, Weldon mama”

@faithmomodu wrote “No be small nose twinny…. Upon all the beautiful endowments wey God bless you with? Dat person have already koloed as in kolonia…”

@crowscafeabuja wrote “nigerians and cutting through corners!”

@christy4luv0 wrote “They should leave ur fine nose for me oooo,i so much love everything about you”

@asun.at.its.best wrote “Dey want to see crazy ni”

@mhizbeck1 wrote “Nothing is wrong with d nose na”

Via Instagram
